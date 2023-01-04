Almost everything is getting more expensive. Still we have money left over. The Dutch are still saving themselves drowsy. There is now more than 553 billion euros in the bank, a new record.

Even after the corona years, the Dutch are still saving with all their might. In the third quarter, households together had 12.2 billion euros left over, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

And that is special, because at the same time life became considerably more expensive. From July to August, we spent 11.3 billion euros more on groceries, energy, catering and other goods and services. But at the same time, the Dutch also had 11.2 billion euros more to spend in those months. In other words: the increased expenditure almost kept pace with the increased incomes. As a result, almost as much could be saved as in the same period last year.

Largest wage increase since 2008

The fact that the Dutch were able to keep up with the price rises together is mainly because many people have a job, says CBS economist Frank Notten. "During the corona period, the government has given a lot of subsidies to keep work. As a result, the labor market is still tight. That ensures that the disposable income has remained at the right level." Wage increases also played a role: collectively agreed wages rose by 3.2 percent in 2022, the largest increase since 2008.

The amounts recorded by Statistics Netherlands relate to the whole of the Netherlands. This does not include differences at the level of households or income groups. So it is impossible to say whether lower incomes were also able to save or whether it was mainly higher incomes who had money left over. However, 16 percent of the Dutch say that they have had to use savings.

Continue to save despite vacation

Dutch people who have money left over do not put every euro in a savings account. People also use that money to buy a house or to pay off part of the mortgage. Net savings amounted to 1.2 billion euros in the third quarter, as a result of which there are now 553.1 billion euros in the bank. A record amount.

The increase in the third quarter is exceptional, says Notten. “Normally you see that in the summer people withdraw the holiday money that they put into their savings account in May. Now, however, savings were also continued from July to September. While with high inflation you still expect more people to draw on their savings.”

