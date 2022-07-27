The president of United States, Joe Biden has already tested negative for covid-19, reported this Wednesday his doctor, Kevin C. O’Connor, according to which his symptoms are completely overcome.

Both the test that was carried out on Tuesday afternoon and this morning were negative.

The 79-year-old Democratic leader completed this Tuesday five days of total isolation and the improvement of his condition means that you can now abandon the strict isolation measures recommended until now.

To protect his surroundings, according to the note, he will wear a mask for the next ten days.

The White House announced last Thursday that Biden had been infected and last Saturday pointed out that, according to preliminary results, he “probably” contracted the BA.5 subvariant of the omicron strain, responsible for between 75 and 80% of infections of covid in the United States.

The president, who has received two doses of the vaccine and another two boosters, was treated mainly with the oral antiretroviral drug Paxlovid, a pill manufactured by Pfizer and authorized in the US to treat moderate cases of coronavirus in adults and older than 12 years.

EFE

