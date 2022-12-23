The state of New York – together with Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina and Oklahoma – have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the arrival in the next few hours of unprecedented winter storms that the American media have already dubbed ‘ bomb cyclone’ or ‘snowmaggedon’. Freezing temperatures are expected everywhere with peaks of -57 degrees in some mountainous areas of Wyoming. Over two thousand flights have already been cancelled, with enormous inconvenience for the millions of Americans leaving for the Christmas holidays.



