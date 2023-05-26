Stewart Rhodes, head of the far-right group Oath Keepers and one of the protagonists of the assault on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, received the strongest sentence handed down to date for the fact in which dozens of Donald Trump supporters conspired to keep the Republican in power.

The leader of the far-right militia Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was sentenced this Thursday, May 25, to 18 years in prison for orchestrating a plot that culminated in the attack on the United States Capitol, on January 6, 2021, in a attempt to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House after the 2020 election.

The founder of the extremist group received the heaviest sentence to date for the fact that he targeted hundreds of people who illegally entered the Capitol, an assault that left five dead and more than 140 uniformed officers injured.

Rhodes is the first person charged in the January 6, 2021 attack to be convicted of seditious conspiracy and his case becomes another milestone in the Justice Department’s extensive investigation into the January 6 case in which thousands of followers of Donald Trump were willing to fight to keep the tycoon in power despite having lost the elections.

