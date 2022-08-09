An “attack by the Democrats of the radical left who desperately do not want me to run for president in 2024”. This is how former US President Donald Trump described the search conducted by the FBI in his villa in Palm Beach, Florida.

The FBI took away boxes full of papers. The agents showed a search warrant to the judge as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including some confidential, that Trump could have kept in his home in Florida, CNN reports citing three well-informed sources.