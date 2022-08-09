According to Variety, according to a Vermont State Police report, Ezra Miller he would have been accused of burglary. The event would have taken place in the May 1 in Stamfordaround 18:00 in the evening.

Also according to the report, the police reported the lack of several bottles of alcohol from the residence, stolen while the owners were not in the residence. After collecting the reports, and viewing the surveillance videos, it appears that the police have found the details for accuse Miller of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling.

Police tracked Miller down two days ago, and the actor was sued for appear in court on September 26th.

This is just the latest of the bad news regarding the star The Flash that have cropped up during this last period, which is likely to have an indelible impact on his career. Among other things, there has even been talk of allegations of abuse by several women.

Certainly at this point there are many questions, especially on the actual feasibility of the film, which apparently will not suffer any kind of slippage, and which is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 23 next year.