DAccording to authorities and the media, the extreme winter outbreak that has been ongoing in the USA for days has so far claimed at least 50 lives across the country. The health authority in the southern state of Tennessee alone has reported 14 weather-related deaths so far. On Friday (local time), the National Weather Service warned of more dangerous winter storms and freezing temperatures in the central and eastern parts of the country.

Kentucky's governor confirmed five winter weather-related deaths on Friday. In the northwestern state of Oregon, three people were electrocuted when a power line fell on their parked car, according to the Portland Fire Department. The winter storm also left 75,000 people without power in Oregon, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency.

According to police, five women were killed in an accident with a semi-trailer on a highway in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Additional deaths were reported in the states of Illinois, Kansas, New Hampshire, New York, Wisconsin and Washington.

Heavy snowstorms have been sweeping across the USA for days. Western New York was particularly affected, where, according to meteorologists, almost two meters of new snow fell in five days near the city of Buffalo. The icy weather also reached deep into the south of the country – a region that is not used to such weather conditions.

Due to the snowfall and arctic temperatures, many schools in the country remained closed. Air traffic is also restricted: According to the Flightaware website, more than 1,100 flights were canceled on Friday and another 8,000 were delayed.