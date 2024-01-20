The dawn of a new season

The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship is now just over a month away and the Circus teams and drivers are preparing for test the track again after a winter spent recharging the batteries and trying to set up the best cars possible for the new year.

Operations have also resumed in the headquarters in recent days team Aston Martinwhich last year alternated a triumphant first half of the season, as second force behind Red Bull, to a decidedly more uphill final part of the championship, with the overtaking immediately by McLaren and the final fifth place in the Constructors' standings.

Welcome back Fernando

At the factory, in Silverstone, it made its appearance Fernando Alonso, the absolute protagonist of 2023 for the British team, with eight podiums achieved and an unexpected fourth place retained in the Drivers' championship. The Asturian, who will turn 43 on July 29th, inaugurated his year with the classic seat tests, resuming contact with the team's mechanics and engineers. What will start on March 2nd in Bahrain will be his 21st season as a starting driver in F1, yet another record of longevity in an infinite career.

“The 2024 season begins today with the seat test – commented Alonso in a short video created by the team and published on the team's social channels – we need to make sure we are comfortable in the car. In some ways it is an emotional day, because it's the first time you see what you'll be competing with for the next 11 months. We are all excited and everything went smoothly, which is the most important thing“.