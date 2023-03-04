US President Joe Biden underwent surgery last month to remove basal cell carcinoma, one of the most common types of skin cancer. The lesion on the chest was found on the chest during a routine examination. This was announced by US President Joe Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, explaining that all the cancerous tissue was successfully removed, the area was treated at the time of the biopsy and no further treatment is needed.

“The biopsy site has healed well and the president will continue dermatological checkups as part of his health care,” she said. The president had previously had non-melanoma skin cancers removed before being elected to the White House, he recalls ‘The Hill’.