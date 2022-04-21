“Trump will be re-elected by avalanche in 2024“This was stated by Steve Bannon, former strategist of Donald Trump, in an interview with ‘Piazzapulita’.

“We will have a big victory in the mid-term elections in November, we will defeat the Democrats and in 2024 Donald Trump will run and win hands down“Bannon explained that he is convinced of the tycoon’s return to the White House.

Negotiating with Putin? “No, Biden can’t do it. It’s a European problem. The United States has no vital security interests in this dispute between Ukraine and Russia “.” This is a European issue, it must be resolved by the EU, NATO, Germany and Italy: the flow of gas must be stopped and forcing the Russians to sit at a table, “Bannon added.

PRESIDENTIALS FRANCE – “It will be hard for Marine Le Pen to win because she has to face all the media, the whole EU apparatus and the French elite,” said Steve Bannon about Sunday’s runoff for the French presidential elite. “France is still controlled by the elites and this is also the tragedy of Italy and Spain and for this reason many of your young people leave to look for opportunities elsewhere”, continued Bannon, saying he understands why “Meloni and others have a more Atlanticist attitude. . The point is that it is not the Russian people who are our enemy but the criminals who run these countries. “