Blinken “welcomes this development,” noting that it is “essential to ensuring lasting peace in northern Ethiopia,” and urging “allowing entry to international human rights monitors,” according to Price.

Blinken said this is a “significant progress,” referring to the peace agreement signed in November in South Africa between Addis Ababa and the Tigray rebels.

Eritrea did not make any official comment regarding the withdrawal of its forces.

Blinken renewed the commitment of the United States to support the peace process, knowing that it had participated in the talks in Pretoria.

But he also raised concerns about instability in Oromia, another region of this country where another conflict is escalating.

The conflict caused the displacement of more than two million Ethiopians and drowned hundreds of thousands in conditions close to starvation, according to the United Nations.