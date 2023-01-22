Home page politics

Secret documents found again: The pressure on US President Biden is growing. © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

The US President is under more and more pressure: Confidential documents that should actually be in the National Archives have been found again on Joe Biden.

Washington – In the search for government documents, further secret documents were found in the private rooms of US President Joe Biden.

The US Department of Justice seized six classified documents from Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, from his time as Vice President and in the Senate, Biden’s attorney Bob Bauer said on Saturday. The search had already taken place on Friday and included “all work, living and storage rooms” in the house. The investigators were given “unrestricted access” to the house.

The pressure on Biden is growing. Just last weekend it became known that another five pages of confidential government documents had been found in Biden’s private rooms in Delaware. Documents had previously been discovered there and in Biden’s private quarters in the capital, Washington. The White House only admitted this after media reports.

The documents date, among other things, from Biden’s time as Vice President under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. The White House has repeatedly emphasized that Biden’s lawyers immediately handed over the documents to the National Archives, which is responsible for storage. Attorney General Merrick Garland, appointed by Biden, hired a special investigator to investigate the incident. dpa