Don’t believe smugglers or the rumors they spread! It is the main call that the United States embassy is making to people who have decided to make the journey to the border of this North American country to enter illegally.

“The United States border is closed to irregular migration. Do not risk your life undertaking this dangerous journey”, is another of the reminders that the US embassy has been making through its social networks.

The recommendation takes into account that, recently, intelligence officials from that country discovered that migrants were traveling with the help of a group of smugglers, allegedly linked to ISIS, according to reports. CNN.

The same medium has indicated that Human smugglers have used platforms such as Facebook or WhatsApp to deceive migrants through false posts that offer travel services and guarantees that turned out to be disinformation to attract migrants to the US.

“Criminal networks seek to take advantage of migrants; they do so with lies about US immigration laws and hide the dangers of migrating illegally to enrich themselves,” the embassy said.

Therefore, they recommend trusting this type of announcements on social networks or word of mouth, since the real information on migration to that country is found in official channels and reliable media.

There are no changes in immigration policies

On official social networks, the embassy has also reminded people interested in migrating that, after the end of Title 42, it has reapplied Title 8, which indicates the consequences for entering the United States without authorization. For example, they can be banned from entering for five years, they can be arrested and deported.

“The US border is not open for irregular migration, don’t listen to the smugglers’ lies. US immigration policies have not changed. Under Title 8, individuals and families who arrive without authorization will be subject to deportation and non-citizens may be returned to their country of origin,” they point out in a video.

“Asylum laws do not provide protection based on general violence or economic reasons. Do not endanger your life by undertaking the perilous journey to the United States, ”he stresses.

In the same way, remember that arriving with children does not mean that the person or group of people will be admitted, so it is important that you do not risk your family by undertaking a dangerous trip; but always opt for legal means.

After the public health order, known as Title 42, ceased to apply, the authorities continue with Title 8, for which they are prosecuting those who do not have a legal justification to remain in the United States.

“Unlike Title 42, Title 8 imposes criminal consequences and future immigration opportunities, including deportation orders, a five-year ban on entering the United States, and criminal prosecution for repeat attempts to enter the country.” say the authorities.

What happens if you are deported?

Given that, as already announced, the US will continue to enforce the laws and protect the border, using cameras, technology, and aerial surveillance, families and individuals caught trying to cross illegally will be deported.

“Through expedited removals, some can be returned to their home countries quickly. Some may be returned to Mexico, even if they are not Mexican citizens,” they added in a clip on the official website.

The country records dozens of deportation flights every week. By 2022, they expelled 1.4 million people, which was a record number.

They also point out that the majority of people who arrive with the intention of migrating illegally do not apply for asylum. “Asylum laws do not provide protection based on general violence or economic reasons,” they point out.

Remember that the authorities can detain you while you are deported to your country of origin, or to Mexico. However, it is possible that, after verifying his criminal record, he will be released on probation, always being in contact with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service and reporting his accommodation address.

It should be noted that this will happen while court proceedings progress, electronic monitors may be assigned to the person, and the federal government does not provide assistance or financial aid.

“If a non-citizen receives a final removal order through the immigration courts, they will be arrested, imprisoned, or deported from the US,” they explain. “These are our laws and only action by Congress can change them,” they add.

The dangers faced by illegal migrants

News is released almost daily, not only about the number of irregular migrants who decide to undertake the journey from South America to the Mexican border with the United States, but also about the dangers that people face, having to cross dangerous places such as the Darien jungle and being able to run into illegal groups.

Therefore, undertaking the journey also means endangering your life and that of the people you are with.

“Many migrants do not know this and believe the lies that appear on social networks. Smugglers bet on it. The criminals do not explain the dangers, that migrants can be abused, assaulted, extorted or kidnapped by the cartels”, they point out from the Department of Homeland Security.

Migrants can also face dying of dehydration due to heat waves, drowning crossing a river, or ending up with serious injuries caused by falling off border barriers.

“Criminals lie about the facts: those who arrive without authorization can be deported from the US. Migrants who arrive illegally will be arrested and prosecuted, which means that they will be evaluated against databases on criminal records,” they conclude.

