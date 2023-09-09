The earthquake occurred 72 kilometers from the city of Marrakesh. At the moment the authorities have not reported victims. Videos of people running out of buildings and into the streets have been posted on social media.

Late on Friday, September 8, at 11:11 p.m. local time, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey, struck Morocco.

It had its epicenter in the small town of Adassil, located 72 kilometers from the city of Marrakesh, and was felt in this city and in others, such as the capital, Rabat, where people quickly left buildings for outdoor spaces.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 27 kilometers, the German Research Center for Geosciences reported.

So far no victims have been reported.

News in development…