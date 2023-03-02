DThe United States is increasing military and political support for Taiwan. As the Pentagon announced on Thursday, the State Department approved possible arms deliveries worth $619 million, including missiles for F-16 fighter jets. “The proposed sale will increase the receiver’s ability to defend its airspace, as well as regional security and interoperability with the United States,” the statement said.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

Last week, China put the arms companies involved, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, on its sanctions list. In the past few days it has also become known that the American military wants to intensify the training of Taiwanese soldiers. According to media reports, significantly more American soldiers are to be stationed in Taiwan for this purpose. Their number should therefore be increased from about 30 to 100 to 200. That would be the highest number in decades.

Deployment has been a sensitive issue since the United States pledged to China in 1972 to withdraw its (then much larger) troops as its “ultimate target,” albeit on condition that tensions eased. The fact that the numbers were made public is a signal in itself. So far, the presence of the soldiers has been treated discreetly, even if China was aware of it.

China reacted with threatening gestures

At the same time, Taiwan wants to send an entire battalion, i.e. around 500 people, to the United States for joint training with American forces. So far, according to Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, this has only been the case in company strengths of up to 100 men. The minister recently spoke of an extension of existing agreements. The training will familiarize both forces with the operations and doctrines of the other side. According to a report by the CNA news agency, the measure is planned for the second half of the year. Prior to the announcement, a senior Pentagon official traveled to Taiwan for talks. The training of the Taiwanese army has long been criticized. In December, the government extended military service from four months to one year.







The annual meeting of high-ranking foreign and defense politicians from both sides was recently held in a conspicuous manner. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Taiwan Security Council head Wellington Koo were filmed waving happily as they entered the American Institute in Taiwan, America’s de facto embassy. Laura Rosenberger, who previously belonged to the National Security Council in Washington and was responsible for China and Taiwan, is to head the institute in the future.

The Reuters news agency quoted government officials on Thursday as saying that they would take a more proactive approach to meetings with Taiwanese officials than has previously been the case. China this week responded to closer military cooperation between Taiwan and the United States with new threats. For two days in a row, the air force has flown a particularly high number of aircraft into the Taiwan air defense zone, it said. According to Taiwanese figures, it was 21 on Thursday.