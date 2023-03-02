WC skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski opened up about the decisive moment of the medal fight: “I knew that now I’m just trying to strike”

Eveliina Piippo and Krista Pärmäkoski faced a tough challenge in their relay legs.

Planica

“Now Piippo is in a tough spot, p*****e!”

The Finnish women’s relay at the World Ski Championships started better than many could have hoped. Johanna Matintalo made top skiing, of which Kerttu Niskanen it was easy to continue the race. When the relay moved to the free legs, Finland was seriously involved in the battle for medals and gold with three other countries.

Loud Finnish fans along the long hill knew what the plot of the couplet was from then on. Eveliina Piippo faced heavy pressure as he set off for the third leg. The second prize relay of his career was a tough one for Piipo. Sweden was the opposite Frida Karlssonof Norway Ingvild Flugstad Östberg and Germany Pia Finkso the challenge was tough.

“I don’t think I missed it,” Piippo said of the pressure situation.

Pirkkalalainen survived his part decently. Norway, Germany and Sweden escaped a bit at the end, but the medal was only six seconds away.

“Apparently, even five kilometers is too far for me. Three kilometers was fine. Then it was quite difficult”, Piippo said.

He was completely exhausted in the end zone and needed help to get up.

“It’s a normal feeling after the race. You just don’t usually get to see the fence, but that’s normal for me,” he told reporters.

Piippo was allowed to take the beginning of his section calmly, because Norway and Sweden unexpectedly dropped a bit in the second section. Swedish Ebba Andersson lost no time in falling.

“I thought I would take it easy after Germany at the beginning.”

Finland anchor Krista Pärmäkoski was faced with at least an equally enormous challenge. For the sake of the people, it was necessary to get first Maja Dahlqvist Closed. After that, the Swedish sprint cannon should have been won somehow.

“I would have hoped that there would have been someone other than Dahlqvist in front of those anchors at the end,” Pärmäkoski said.

Pärmäkoski caught up with Dahlqvist at the beginning of the last long climb. At that moment, even a medal seemed possible. Dahlqvist seemed to be tight.

“I think he was looking at the heart rate monitor during the ascent. I knew that now I’m just trying to hit”, Pärmäkoski told about the moment of the decision and indicated that Dahlqvist was perhaps on acid.

“I tried to solve that climb, but I just couldn’t get enough distance. The track was on the trigger so much that the pees were useful in descents. The separation should have been made earlier and bigger, then it could have been a different situation.”

When Dahlqvist lasted, the outcome was not difficult to predict. Dahlqvist brought Sweden to bronze by a couple of seconds. Pärmäkoski gasped for oxygen at the finish for a long time, lying in the snow.

“If the profile had been of a different type and the second ascent had gone more to the hoe, I think Maja would have been in a little more trouble. He has such a good wassu and when the climb went with wassu, you couldn’t make a difference.”

Pärmäkoski said that he had done everything he could in the highlands.

“I wouldn’t do anything differently. If we both came to that end fresh, the difference would have been even more stark. I had to try to freeze and get acid in his legs too.”

Two years ago, the solution to the message was partly the same. At that time, Pärmäkoski fought fiercely for Finland for the bronze medal in the USA Jessie Diggins against. Even at that time, the races had gone a bit sluggish, and Pärmäkoski had to dig really deep for the relay.

“Today I had good skiing and my feeling was better than, for example, on Tuesday. The messages always ignite.”