He United States Department of Justice presented a complaint this Wednesday against the law that prohibits gender change treatments for minors in Tennesseerecently passed by conservative state lawmakers.

The Tennessee law “denies necessary medical care to young people based solely on who they are,” the office said in a statement, saying the rule violates the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

The norm, signed last March by the governor of the state, the conservative Bill Lee, prevents minors from accessing gender-affirming medications or surgeriesjust like states like Florida or Alabama already do.

For the Department of Justice, the law “violates the constitutional rights of some of the most vulnerable citizens of Tennessee.” These types of laws that aim to restrict minors’ access to gender change treatments have recently become popular in conservative-ruled states of the country.

In fact, according to an analysis by ABC, at least 11 states led by Republicans have approved partial or total bans on this type of treatment for minors.. Conservatives argue that the measures are aimed at preventing young people from making irreversible decisions which they may later regret.

However, there are few studies on the long-term effect of this type of treatment in minors. Many Democratic legislators, for their part, warn of the risk of stigmatizing a community that already often suffers high levels of discrimination and abuse.

Besides, LGBT rights organizations fear that the situation could lead more trans youth to suicide, since they are among the most vulnerable groups. The main medical associations agree that gender affirmation treatments are appropriate for adults and young people who suffer from gender dysphoria, reports The Hill.

