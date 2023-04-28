In recent years, the world of football video games has conquered a large share of the public thanks to esports competitions. In fact, virtual football has seen an exponential growth in its popularity in the last period. ESports competitions have become real sports disciplines, with international tournaments, sponsorships and staggering cash prizes. In this article we will try to delve into the phenomenon of eSports competitions in the world of football video games, find out how these challenges take place and who are the best professionals on the global eSports scene.

FIFA vs eFootball: the clash

Although eFootball (the old PES) is focusing heavily on eSports competitions, FIFA dominates the football eSPorts market, with tournaments seen around the world and prize pools that improve every year. Every club in Europe’s top leagues has an eSports team that regularly participates in tournaments, with professional gamers who have started to see multi-figures on contracts in recent years.

While shooters and games like Fortnite have dominated the market far and wide in recent years, the EA Sports game (which will soon change its look and name) has brought football among the leading sports in this sector.

EFootball has suffered due to the recent difficulties on the newly released game. Despite updates and bug fixes, the experiment (for now) seems to have gone badly, although some are hoping for a significant improvement in the coming seasons. eFootball also has several important competitions, with champions who dedicate hours and hours to studying the game mechanics to be used in competitive matches.

The business behind eSports

The eSports sector has grown so much that it is being considered for the next Olympics. However, there are already eSports Olympics, with various sports covered and a real system of medals and champions ready to take the stage over the years. Among these, our Valerio Gallo, reigning champion on Gran Turismo.

We can say with certainty that the old prejudices on the subject of eSports have been set aside. Now we are faced with real sporting events that attract many people, so as to attract the attention of bookmakers. One of the best bookmakers is BetFairwhich features a section dedicated to the best eSports competitions in addition to football, with games such as League of Legends or DOTA that have been present in the competitive landscape of the sector for years.

Speaking of earnings, we are facing really important figures. In high-caliber tournaments, the prize pool figures can reach “six zeros”, with sponsorship contracts that increase the bonuses linked to each event. Professional gamers are treated like stars, and thanks to their dedication, the most important teams manage to bring home a considerable amount of loot. As early as 2020, the prize money of the “FIFAe” league exceeded 4 million dollars, but now the figures have increased considerably, thanks also to a “star system” that has finally taken shape. Also in Italy eSeries TO has become a reference competition in Europe.

Conclusion

In this article we shed light on the eSports sector, focusing on the football landscape. The data speak for themselves, and the eSports sector seems to become increasingly popular over the years. Time will tell if this sector will become bigger than physical sports, but for now we can enjoy high-level competition with our favorite games right from our sofa.