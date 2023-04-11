US sports compact Peterka scores and keeps Sabers NHL playoff hopes alive
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Hockey: Peterka scores and keeps Sabers NHL playoff hopes alive
National hockey player JJ Peterka scored his 12th goal of the season in the NHL and gave the Buffalo Sabers an important win. On Monday evening (local time) the team won 3-2 after a penalty shoot-out at the New York Rangers, who had already qualified for the playoffs. With seven wins in their last nine games, the Sabers still have hopes of qualifying for the playoffs via a wild card. There are still three games left for the team, which for the first time in twelve years has clinched 40 wins in a single season.
In the penultimate game of the season on Friday night, the Sabers meet the Ottawa Senators led by Tim Stützle. The Canadians beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2. Stützle scored for the 38th time this season. The template came from Claude Giroux, who thus reached the mark of 1000 points in his NHL career.
Basketball: Timberwolves suspend Gobert for Lakers duel
Because he hit at his teammate, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Rudy Gobert in the important play-in duel against the Los Angeles Lakers. This was announced by the team from the North American basketball professional league NBA on Monday. Gobert batted after teammate Kyle Anderson during a time-out in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Both had previously verbally attacked each other.
Gobert’s suspension is a major drain on the Timberwolves. The France international is among the best defensively in the squad and would be of great value against Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The winner of Wednesday night’s game qualifies for the playoffs and meets the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. The loser has another chance and meets the winner of the duel between the Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.
