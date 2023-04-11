National hockey player JJ Peterka scored his 12th goal of the season in the NHL and gave the Buffalo Sabers an important win. On Monday evening (local time) the team won 3-2 after a penalty shoot-out at the New York Rangers, who had already qualified for the playoffs. With seven wins in their last nine games, the Sabers still have hopes of qualifying for the playoffs via a wild card. There are still three games left for the team, which for the first time in twelve years has clinched 40 wins in a single season.