In tropical coral reefs, widespread species extinction is expected due to climate change. At the same time, corals, mollusks, fish, and crustaceans living in northern temperate latitudes could increase their range. Arctic species, in turn, are being pushed back. An international team of researchers, including scientists from the Senckenberg Institute in Frankfurt, came to these conclusions.

The biologists have theirs study based on two climate scenarios of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Using this, they examined the effects on 57 groups of organisms in the present and in the years 2050 and 2100. The species considered are corals, molluscs, fish, crustaceans and polychaetes, a class of annelids.

According to the calculations, 90 percent of the 30 warm-water species studied, for example in the Caribbean, in the South China Sea or off the north coast of Australia, will not be able to survive in their current biotopes. The 27 cold-water species under consideration react differently to the rise in temperature. “Regardless of their taxonomic group, species with larger distribution areas are better able to adapt to climate change – an increase in generalists and a decrease in specialized, endemic species could be the result,” says Hanieh Saeedi from the Senckenberg Institute.

According to the researchers, species extinction is not only to be feared in tropical seas, but also in parts of the northern temperate regions and in the entire Arctic.

About 125,000 years ago, coral died out in the tropics, which can also be attributed to a changed climate. Such events could break down food chains, threatening fisheries, tourism and coastal protection.