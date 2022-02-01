US sports compact



What you missed on the night in NBA, NFL and NHL



Tim Stutzle.

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. Today, among other things: Tim Stützle with winning goal and brawl.







Basketball: Celtics win against weakened Heat – 76ers beat Grizzlies

National basketball player Dennis Schröder won an important home win against the Miami Heat with the Boston Celtics in the fight for the NBA playoffs. The player from Braunschweig, possibly due to problems with the Achilles tendon, did not have a good evening again and only had four points, two rebounds and an assist in just over 17 minutes. Jaylen Brown, with 29 points, and Jayson Tatum, with 20, had the biggest share in the win against the Eastern Conference runners-up, who were without several key players.

The Philadelphia 76ers in particular benefited from the Heat’s defeat, winning the top game of the day against the Memphis Grizzlies 122-119 after extra time without the rested Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey had 33 points, Tobias Harris had 31 and Andre Drummond had a strong 23 rebounds for the Heat’s closest pursuer. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, suffered a defeat after three wins despite 37 points from Ja Morant and increased the gap to the Golden State Warriors a little. The team from California got a 122:108 against the Houston Rockets thanks to 40 points from Stephen Curry and is still number two in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns.







Ice Hockey: Support with first NHL brawl and winning goal against Draisaitl’s Oilers

Tim Stützle shot the Ottawa Senators to a home win against NHL star Leon Draisaitl’s Edmonton Oilers with his eighth goal of the season. The 20-year-old scored in extra time on Monday evening (local time) with a well-considered shot to make it 3-2 for the hosts and gave Ottawa their 14th win of the season. For the Oilers, after four wins in a row, it was another setback in the fight for the playoff spots in the National Hockey League.

“The whole group played with a lot of confidence. We probably played against the two best players in the world today,” said Stützle, meaning compatriot Draisaitl and Canadian Connor McDavid. “I’m glad I was able to help the team win.”

For the first time in his NHL career, Stützle also had a brawl on the ice. “It was maybe a bit stupid going into a fight there, especially this late in the game. But I got a little aggressive there and tried to stand up for myself,” he said of the situation with Oilers pro William Lagesson, after which he had to be treated with a cut over his eye and was absent for some time. He was angry because he hadn’t hit the chance before. “We pushed each other and then one of us dropped our gloves, I can’t remember who first. Then I thought: Okay, maybe we have to go through it now,” said Stützle.



Moritz Seider also had reason to celebrate. The Detroit Red Wings also defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in overtime.

American Football: McDaniel’s new head coach for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League (NFL) have signed Josh McDaniels as head coach. The 45-year-old succeeds interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who took over the post at the end of last year from coach Jon Gruden, who resigned following an email scandal. Most recently, McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots for ten years.

Gruden resigned in October after various homophobic and misogynistic insults against the 58-year-old were revealed. In addition, he had racially insulted the head of the players’ union DeMaurice Smith in an email.

