Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. Among other things today: The Wagner brothers surprise with a victory for the Magic against the Mavericks.







Basketball: Wagner brothers surprise against Mavericks – Suns with ninth win in a row

The Orlando Magic slowed down the good run of the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA and surprisingly won their home game against the Texans. National basketball player Maxi Kleber missed the chance of victory at 108:110 on Sunday (local time) seconds before the end with a missed three and ended the game with a poor shooting rate of only 25 percent. After a strong performance on his 30th birthday the day before in the win against Indiana, when he matched a career-best 14 rebounds and also scored 15 points, he now had to settle for six points, five rebounds and no assists. It was only the Mavericks’ third loss in the past ten games.

Orlando, on the other hand, was happy about only the eleventh win of the season and another good evening for the Wagner brothers. Franz Wagner contributed 18 points to the success, his older brother Moritz Wagner scored 14 points. Because a total of seven basketball players scored in double digits, that was enough despite the triple double from Mavericks star Luka Doncic. “If everyone touches the ball and we share it and play for each other, then we are very difficult to defend,” said Franz Wagner.







The defeat was also painful for the Mavericks because the Denver Nuggets won 136:100 against the Milwaukee Bucks and thus reduced the deficit in the Western Conference. Immediately before the Mavericks, however, the Utah Jazz lost 106:126 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and thus also the fifth game in a row. At the top, the Phonix Suns clinched a 115-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs for their ninth straight win.

Ice Hockey: Grubauer loses with Kraken

For national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer and his team Seattle Kraken continues to struggle in the North American ice hockey professional league NHL. Seattle lost 3-2 at the New York Rangers to remain 26th season losses knocked off Last of the Pacific Division. K’Andre Miller scored the winner for Rangers with 34 seconds remaining. Grubauer parried 21 shots.

In contrast, Colorado Avalanche remains the measure of all things in the West. The 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabers was Colorado’s tenth straight win. The team has been undefeated in 18 home games.

