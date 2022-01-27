US sports compact



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. Today, among other things: Wagner brothers lose German duel.







Ice hockey: Detroit loses again despite Seider goal

Despite Moritz Seider’s fourth goal of the season, the Detroit Red Wings suffered a setback in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. In the 5:8 win against the Chicago Blackhawks, the German international’s team was not able to catch up to prevent their third loss in a row.

Seider scored the goal to make it 4:6 in the meantime, after the first third Detroit was already 0:4 behind.

Basketball: Wagner brothers lose German duel with Hartenstein

Despite another strong performance by Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic suffered the next setback in the North American professional basketball league NBA. After the surprise win against the Chicago Bulls and the end of the losing streak, Orlando conceded the next bankruptcy in the 102:111 against the Los Angeles Clippers with Isaiah Hartenstein.

Rookie Franz Wagner was the best thrower of the game with 21 points. His brother Moritz contributed two points in the 40th defeat of the season. Hartenstein scored five points for the Clippers, his team caught up, as in the spectacular comeback against the Washington Wizards (116:115).







The evening was a success for the Dallas Mavericks and national player Maximilian Kleber. The Texans won the Portland Trail Blazers 132-112. With 22 points, Kristaps Porzingi was the best thrower, superstar Luka Doncic scored a triple-double. Kleber scored twelve points in their sixth win from the past eight games.



The Phoenix Suns increased their lead at the top of the Western Conference. The Suns extended their winning streak by beating the Utah Jazz 105:97 and celebrated their eighth win in a row. Outstanding player was Devin Booker with 43 points. The Charlotte Hornets’ highest point total in a game this season was 158-126 against the Indiana Pacers.

