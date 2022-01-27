The Pope: «I am thinking of parents who see different sexual orientations in their children, of how to manage this and how to accompany them. Never condemn ”

VATICAN CITY. Parents do not condemn homosexual children. It is the appeal, the loud advice of Pope Francis, which encourages mothers and fathers not to deplore their boys and girls. Never. He asked this at yesterday’s general audience in the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican. Bergoglio’s is a new opening towards the LGBT galaxy which confirms the line of welcome of the Argentine Pontiff, followed by various dioceses in the world – starting with Germany – which are showing themselves to be more sensitive and ready to involve gay people in parishes, not without controversy in Catholic circles.

Yesterday the Bishop of Rome said to think of parents who find themselves «faced with the problems of their children. Sick children, even with permanent diseases: how much pain there “. And then, continuing the list of situations that are close to his heart, “parents who see different sexual orientations in their children”: Francis reflected on how to “manage this” and how to “accompany the children” without “hiding in a condemning attitude” . And again, fathers and mothers “who see their children who go away, die, from an illness and also – and it is sadder – boys who make a fuss and end up in an accident with their car”. Or the parents of “children who do not go on to school”. And to the fathers and mothers who suffer for their children, the Pope says: «Do not be frightened. Yes, there is pain. So much », however, Francis reiterates,« never condemn a child ». The Pontiff reveals that «I felt so much tenderness in Buenos Aires when I passed the prison by bus: there was a queue of people who had to enter to visit the prisoners. And there were mothers: in front of a son who made a mistake, they did not leave him alone ».

Francis’ words follow a few days later the coming out made in Teutonic land by priests, religion teachers, administrative employees of the dioceses, but also doctors of confessional institutions and directors of youth associations: 125 collaborators of the German Church have openly declared themselves “queer That is, non-heterosexuals who do not identify themselves sexually in the division between man and woman. A sort of “manifesto” conveyed through a website called #OutInChurch which openly calls for “an end to discrimination” against them. Among the requests is the cancellation from Church teaching of “defamatory statements on gender and sexuality”, and then access to the sacraments as well as to various ecclesiastical professional fields. Support for the organizers of the initiative came as a surprise from the archbishop of Hamburg, Monsignor Stefan Hesse, who expressed “respect” for the action: “A Church in which it is necessary to hide because of one’s sexual orientation cannot be in the mark of Christ “.

In the meantime, Italian gay associations – in particular Arcigay and Gaynet – reacted to the papal intervention by recognizing a more inclusive approach to Bergoglio than in previous pontificates. However, he remains lukewarm, speaking of “ambiguity”, “paternalism” and above all by not approving of the approach with problematic people, referring to the passages of the discourse in which illnesses, girlhood, imprisonment and homosexuality are put together.