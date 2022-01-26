US sports compact



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. Among other things today: 16 points from national player Isaiah Hartenstein.







Hockey: Oilers spin game and win by overtime

The Edmonton Oilers averted another setback in the NHL and turned the away game at the Vancouver Canucks. After a gap of two goals in the meantime, there was a 3:2 after extra time on Tuesday evening (local time). Canadian Connor McDavid made the decision with his goal in overtime.

The Oilers had lost seven of the previous eight games, completely ruining their very good start to the season. Leon Draisaitl moved back to the top of the NHL scorer rankings with his goal to make it 2:2. The goal was his 29th this season, Germany’s best ice hockey player now has 59 points overall.

Tim Stützle, meanwhile, was involved in the 5-0 Ottawa Senators against the Buffalo Sabers with an assist.

Basketball: Hartenstein convinces with Clippers catching up

The struggling Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets in the first game after Anthony Davis was injured. After 17 games without the 28-year-old, the NBA record champions beat the Nets 106-96 on Tuesday evening, who in turn had to do without the injured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who was not eligible to play in New York due to the lack of vaccination. For the Lakers it was only the 24th win in the 48th game of the season, and the team around superstar LeBron James has only won half of the past ten games. James had 33 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 and Davis contributed eight points. With the Nets, James Harden was the most successful with 33 points.







The win kept the Lakers ahead of city rivals Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference, who also won 116-115 against the Washington Wizards thanks to 16 points from national basketball player Isaiah Hartenstein. In the meantime, the Clippers were already 35 points behind – the team had never turned a larger gap. Only once had an NBA team come back more than 30 points behind at halftime.



Dennis Schröder, on the other hand, had a very poor odds in the 128:75 of the Boston Celtics against the Sacramento Kings and only hit one of five shots in his 16 minutes on the field. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, on the other hand, scored 36 and 30 points, respectively, despite not playing in the last quarter.

The Dallas Mavericks conceded a clear 92:130 defeat at the Golden State Warriors, where Klay Thompson probably showed the best game since his comeback. He had 15 points and six assists, with the Mavericks Luka Doncic being the best pitcher with 25 points. Maxi Kleber hit two of three threes and both free throws for eight points.

