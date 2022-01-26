From the Czech Republic comes a new prototype of VTOL, aircraft with vertical take-off and landing. These next means of private transport do not yet have a well-defined role at present, because they are mainly related to start-ups and there are no specific rules already established for them. Meanwhile, the potential remains high.

In this article we talk about the prototype Zuri, which has a hybrid power type. The aircraft, according to data declared by the company, should be able to offer a range of over 700 kilometers and a cruising speed of over 300 km / h, with almost unlimited silence and landing prospects. The mix between traditional engines and electric thrust therefore seems to be winning in terms of autonomy and comfort.

The manufacturer has introduced a passenger version, with four to five seats, and a cargo version. Both are equipped with four propellers in the front and four in the rear, as well as several independent battery boxes, each monitored by an intelligent system for the collective management of the electric ‘power’.

In terms of technology, Zuri claims to have a sophisticated autopilot. In addition to the fly-by-wire system with a “mechanical backup”, the VTOL is also equipped with artificial intelligence sensors and algorithms for computerized vision and object recognition. Towards the end of 2021, the Czech hybrid VTOL successfully completed its first actual test. Both the passenger and cargo versions of Zuri 2.0 are gearing up to take regional air mobility to a new level. The hidden goal is to get the government to set rules for their use, as well as feed the first class of customers – who will undoubtedly be wealthier than average.