Without superstars: Theis and Clippers are defeated by Bucks
Without their most important stars, the Los Angeles Clippers around German basketball world champion Daniel Theis suffered a narrow defeat in the NBA. In the absence of their top scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 117:124 in a long open game. Theis contributed two points and six rebounds in over 14 minutes on the floor.
The outstanding man was Milwaukee's superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo with 34 points, ten assists and seven rebounds. After a stuttering start to the season, the Clippers are currently one of the best teams in the NBA and, as fourth in the Eastern Conference, have their sights firmly set on the play-offs with a comfortable lead over their pursuers.
Oilers win again even without Draisaitl scorer
German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has returned to success in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers after two defeats. The team from Canada won 4-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and stayed in fifth place in the Western Conference, staying in touch with the top four. Draisaitl remained without a scorer in 20 minutes of ice time.
Draisaitl's congenial partner Connor McDavid, however, shone once again, after 68 seconds he gave the favorite a lightning lead and shortly afterwards Mattias Ekholm made it 2-0. Darnell Nurse made the decision with a double.
Luka Doncic is making NBA history
Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 142:124 (69:65) away win over the Detroit Pistons with his next gala performance. The superstar scored 39 points, ten rebounds and ten assists on Saturday (local time). For the sixth game in a row, Doncic posted a triple-double, i.e. double-digit scores in three categories, and scored at least 30 points. He is the first player in the history of the North American Basketball League with such a long streak. Russell Westbrook had previously played five such games in a row.
The Mavericks had a hard time with the second-weakest team in the NBA until halftime, but then won the third quarter 35:23 and subsequently moved ahead by up to 25 points. The German basketball national player Maxi Kleber didn't score any points in his 17 minutes on the floor, but grabbed six rebounds. The Texans remain eighth in the Western Conference.
The Brooklyn Nets around world champion Dennis Schröder missed out on moving closer to the playoff places in the Eastern Conference. The team from New York lost to the Charlotte Hornets 99:110 (52:63) and still has four fewer wins than the tenth-placed Atlanta Hawks. Schröder scored twelve points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Daniel Theis, however, achieved a comeback success with the Los Angeles Clippers. The world champion scored six points in the 112:102 (46:57) home win against the Chicago Bulls. The Clippers came back from an eleven-point deficit at halftime in the third quarter and won the game thanks to a strong final section. This leaves the Clippers in fourth place in the West.
