Oscar Awards 2024 LIVE, Mexico: where to watch the nominated films?

The 96th Oscar Awards is celebrated TODAY March 10 in it Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States. With movies about historical events, mythical beings created by unbalanced scientists, and toys that come to life, this ceremony promises to bring many surprises.

Therefore, in the following note we detail where to see all the films nominated, by category, for the most important award of the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

How and where to see all the nominated films?

You can see them nominated films to the Oscar 2024 in the following digital platforms and cinemas:

'American Symphony' – Netflix

'Anatomy of a Fall' – cinemas

'Barbie' – HBO Max

'Elemental' – cinemas

'The Count' – Netflix

'Flamin Hot' – Star+

'Golda' – Amazon Prime

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' – Disney+

'I'ndiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' – Disney+

'Kellers of the Flower Moon' – Apple TV

'Master' – Netflix

'May December' – cinemas

'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1' – Paramount+

'Napoleon' – cinemas

'Nimona' – Netflix

'Nyad' – Netflix

'Oppenheimer' – digital platforms (will return to theaters starting January 25).

'Past Lives' – cinemas

'Perfect Days' – cinemas

'Poor Things' – cinemas

'Robot Dreams' – cinemas

'Rustin' – Netflix

'Society of the Snow' – Netflix

'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' – HBO Max

'The Boy and the Heron' – cinemas

'The Color Purple' – cinemas

'The Creator' – Star+

'The Eternal Memory' – Netflix'

'The Holdovers' – cinemas

'The Zone of Interest' – cinemas

'Godzilla Minus One' – cinemas

What are the films with the most nominations?

'Oppenheimer' – 13

'Poor creatures' – 11

'The Moon Killers' – 10

'Barbie' – 8

'Master' – 7

'American Fiction' – 5

'Anatomy of a fall' – 5

'Those who stay' – 5

'Area of ​​interest' – 5

Why Oppenheimer could win for best movie?

According to Juan Carlos Ugarelli, critic of Las Horas Rojas, he highlights that Christopher Nolan's film has dominated the main television awards this season and has obtained the support of the three most important Hollywood associations: producers, directors and actors.

Who will be the presenters of the 2024 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel

Ariana Grande

Ryan Gosling

Melissa McCarthy

Bad Bunny

Zendaya

Emily Blunt

Cynthia Erivo

America Ferrera

Steven Spielberg

Anna Taylor-Joy.

Nicolas Cage

Jamie Lee Curtis

Brendan Fraser

Jennifer Lawrence

Michelle Pfeiffer

Where to watch the 2024 Oscars from Mexico?

In Mexico, the broadcast of the event will be available on open television through TV Azteca and on pay television through TNT. In addition, it can be seen online through the HBO Max streaming platform.

What are the TNT channels where you can watch the ceremony in Mexico?

There are 5 TNT channels where you can watch the 2024 Oscars:

Dish Mexico – 370

Izzi Mexico – 610

Sky Mexico – 1419

Star TV Mexico – 415

TotalPlay – 435

What time will the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet start?

The most notable evening in Hollywood will begin with the rollout of the red carpet, scheduled for 5:00 pm, according to Mexico City time.

What time does the Oscars 2024 start?

This year the Oscars will be held in March, an unconventional month chosen due to the prolonged strike of actors and screenwriters in Hollywood the previous year.

