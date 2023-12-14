Basketball: Schröder breaks 10,000 points mark
Basketball world champion Dennis Schröder stopped a four-game losing streak with his Toronto Raptors and reached a milestone in his career. In the 135:128 win against his former club the Atlanta Hawks, the Braunschweiger scored 17 points – breaking the 10,000-point barrier ten years after moving to the NBA. He has now scored a total of 10,006 points. Schröder also had seven assists and was attentive on defense.
After a weak first half, when Schröder and Co. were already twelve points behind, Toronto turned things up in front of their own fans in the third quarter. They hit eight three-point throws in a row and a total of nine out of twelve throws from distance, laying the foundation for the important success. In the Eastern Conference, Schröder and the Raptors are in tenth place, and they will play against the Hawks again on Saturday night.
Isaiah Hartenstein, however, suffered a defeat with the New York Knicks at the Utah Jazz. With the score at 113:117, the 25-year-old played almost 30 minutes and managed seven points.
Basketball: Antetokounmpo scores 64 points in the NBA
After the final whistle, Antetokounmpo was visibly upset; the Pacers were said to have taken the game ball, which he wanted to keep as a souvenir. The 29-year-old Greek then stormed towards the guests' cabin. There had already been a major argument during the game. In the semifinals of the NBA tournament a week ago, Indiana eliminated Milwaukee.
Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons continue their record losing streaks. San Antonio suffered its 18th defeat in a row at 119:122 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit lost for the 21st time in a row at 111:129 against the Philadelphia 76ers. For both traditional teams, it is the longest negative streak in their club history.
Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors received a personal penalty. The 33-year-old forward was suspended indefinitely by the league on Wednesday (local time) after he hit opponent Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns in the face the day before. The league emphasized that it was taking into account Green's history of repeated unsportsmanlike conduct. It was the 18th time Green was sent off during a game. Just a month ago he choked Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a game.
Football: Super Bowl 2027 again in Los Angeles
The Super Bowl 2027 will take place in Los Angeles. That is the decision of a vote by the NFL football league on Wednesday at a meeting in Dallas, Texas. Several US media had previously reported on the contract for the Californian metropolis.
Like last year, the game will be played at SoFi Stadium. The return to Los Angeles in 2027 will coincide with the 60th anniversary of Super Bowl I. At that time, the event, which is now watched worldwide, was hosted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Los Angeles has an exciting three years ahead of it. The 2026 World Cup will also be played at SoFi Stadium. Two years later, LA is hosting the Summer Olympics and Paralympics.
Next February the Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Afterwards, New Orleans/Louisiana will host the NFL finals with the Superdome and Santa Clara/California with Levis Stadium.
