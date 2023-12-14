Families of Hamas kidnapped in Gaza criticize Netanyahu's “indifference”

The forum of families of those kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza has called on the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to promote new negotiations to free them, and they have declared themselves tired of his “indifference.”

“We are fed up with the indifference and deadlock” in the negotiations for his release, the Israel Forum for Abductees and Missing Persons said in a statement released last night. “We feel that every night is a Russian roulette to murder hostages” in the hands of Hamas since its October 7 attacks, the families say.

The relatives expressed their discomfort at “the refusal” of Israel's Foreign Intelligence Service, Mossad, to negotiate in Qatar a new agreement to release hostages, after the week-long truce at the end of November that allowed the release of a hundred kidnapped In time, they criticized that their request to meet with the head of Government or with his Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, had not been attended to. “We demand an immediate explanation from the prime minister and his cabinet members and that they end the deadlock in the negotiations,” they stressed.

Israel has confirmed that 135 hostages remain in Gaza in the hands of the Islamist group Hamas and other militias, 19 of them already dead. Among those kidnapped in the Palestinian Strip since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 are 124 Israelis, 8 Thais, a Nepali, a Tanzanian and a French-Mexican, according to data from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

Until now, 110 kidnapped people have been released, of them 86 Israelis and 24 of other nationalities, five of them deceased. Most of the hostages were freed during a week-long truce that began on Nov. 24, when Hamas handed over 105 hostages, 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners. The truce was negotiated in Qatar with the mediation of this emirate, Egypt and the United States. There have been attempts to revive the negotiations, so far without success. Hamas warned last Sunday that none of the hostages could be released unless Israel agreed to exchange them for Palestinian prisoners in Israel. (EFE)