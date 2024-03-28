A goal from the national ice hockey player JJ Peterka has the defeat in the German NHL duel with Tim Supportle cannot prevent. As Peterka scored the first goal for the hosts in the Buffalo Sabers' 6-2 defeat against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday evening (local time), the game was already over at 1-5. Supportle Despite the many goals for the Canadian guests, there was no goal involvement. For the Sabers, participation in the Playoffs in the best ice hockey league in the world even more unlikely due to the significant bankruptcy. The team is already eight points behind a wildcard spot. The Senators are even further behind.