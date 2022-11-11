US sports compact



Panthers beat Falcons and provide assist for Brady’s Bucs



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Mavericks lose for second game in two days

The Dallas Mavericks also lost their away game to the Washington Wizards a day after losing to the Orlando Magic. At 105:113 on Thursday evening (local time), Luka Doncic scored 22 points and remained below 30 points again. He’d surpassed that mark every time in his strong first nine games of the season before the Magic stopped him for the first time on Wednesday. National basketball player Maxi Kleber had two points, three rebounds and two assists. In the absence of the injured Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma impressed with the Wizards with 36 points.



Ice hockey: defeats for German NHL professionals

Germany’s ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl suffered the next defeat with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. The Canadians suffered a 7-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes, the Oilers’ fourth loss in five games. A small series also ended for Draisaitl. After five games in which the scorer had scored, he prepared a goal this time, but did not score himself.







Moritz Seider also went away empty-handed this time. With his Detroit Red Wings, the 21-year-old, who last season was the first German to be awarded the Calder Trophy for best NHL rookie, conceded a 2:8 swatter at the New York Rangers. It was the second loss in a row for the Red Wings.

Tim Stützle also remained without a win with the Ottawa Senators. The 20-year-old center could not prevent the seventh bankruptcy in a row for the Senators, in the 3: 4 after overtime at the New Jersey Devils Stützle remained without a hit in four shots on goal.

The other German pros also left the ice as losers: Nico Sturm lost 3:5 with the San Jose Sharks at the St. Louis Blues. John-Jason Peterka set up a goal for the Buffalo Sabers but lost 4-7 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Carolina Panthers have put a damper on the Atlanta Falcons in the fight for the NFL playoffs. With 3:25 p.m. on Thursday evening, the Falcons lost their lead in the weak NFC South, which Tom Brady can now take over and consolidate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the football game in Munich on Sunday (3:30 p.m.) against the Seattle Seahawks.



With four wins and six losses, the Falcons are now second in the division, where every team is negative at least through Sunday. Only the winners are guaranteed a place in the playoffs, the other three teams compete with teams from other divisions.

The Panthers, who also play in the NFC South, now have three wins of the season with seven losses and, after a little more than half of the main round, only have theoretical chances of a playoff spot.

