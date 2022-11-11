The dish is rich, it seems. Because on Wednesday of the championship he served President Urbano Cairo a series of tasty ingredients. Starting with a beautiful bull at night, to the third victory in the last four days. Before the toast against Sampdoria, there were ninety hits in Udine and at home against Milan. The three points of the other night give the immediate blow in the towel on the false step of Bologna. And they fill the rankings: 20 points after 14 days mean that this year’s journey is traveling at a faster pace than the very good march of the previous championship. Taurus has three points more than a year ago. The first momentum of President Cairo, while a heavy drizzle comes down, is a joke with reporters washed down with a smile as big as this: “Of course I’m satisfied! When you win well, I’m always satisfied ”.

The numbers draw exactly the perimeter of the good moment of form reached by the Juric team in the heart of autumn. On Wednesday, while the spotlights of the stadium were going off, coach Ivan Juric himself commented: “Twenty points in the standings after fourteen days of the championship is a lot of stuff. I am very satisfied with the work we are doing. We must all be satisfied ”. And precisely from this point, the evaluations of the number one of the grenade club Urbano Cairo restart: “I agree with our coach. It is a good thing – adds President Cairo -. I too am satisfied with the progress we are making. Even if, perhaps, I still have some regret for the trip to Bologna. But football is also made up of moments in which you think you can have a great match, but unfortunately you can’t do it. Against Sampdoria I saw the whole team well, really on the ball. As, on the other hand, I had seen it well previously also in the victory won in Udine and in the nice home win against Milan. I am satisfied: we are doing a good championship. Overall, really all very well ”. See also Brooklyn struggles, Irving and Durant take her to 7th place: that's who she finds at the Play-In

Quality bull – Under his eyes, President Cairo in this last month was able to taste all the quality that the summer market has made available to Juric. From the total game of Vlasic to the artist strokes of Radonjic, to the classy direction of Ricci to finish with the plays of Miranchuk. On Wednesday evening, as usual, President Cairo followed the match at the stadium alongside the grenade managers Davide Vagnati, Alberto Barile, Emiliano Moretti, and the secretary Andrea Bernardelli. As always, alongside him to cheer Toro, there were his brother Roberto and the eldest son Federico. After the game, he stayed in his office inside the stadium to enjoy again the goals of the championship day. And, just after midnight, he appeared in the inner ring of the grandstand of the Olimpico Grande Torino. Where the reporters were waiting for him, with whom he talked about the protagonists of this Bull. Starting with Vlasic, “the pit bull” as Juric jokingly calls him. “Vlasic is very strong, I like him a lot too: he’s doing very well. If we will redeem it? Let’s see, the championship is long and at this moment there is no type of hypothesis on the market: we are on the fourteenth day, talking about the transfer market now is really too early “. From Vlasic to the Radonjic-Miranchuk duo: “I am very satisfied with Vlasic as well as with Miranchuk, who is also very good. And of Radonjic: he too makes great plays and great goals. Too bad only for Schuurs who got hurt – underlines the president Cairo -, just as good too: he was playing a great match against Sampdoria, he manages to make incredible runs on the ball ”. See also Roma have fun with the Fantastic 4: five at Shakhtar

Lukic was unable to play against the Sampdoria on Wednesday due to a tired calf. The Serbian midfielder is increasingly at the center of the project, he enjoys the total esteem of the club and the technical staff. And when president Cairo asked him about his renewal (his contract will expire in 2024, ed), the club’s number one replies: “We are working, we are working on everything. As soon as we have news, we will tell ”. The last curiosity is inevitable. On Sunday in Rome, for the first time his Bull will cross Andrea Belotti. “Andrea I never heard from him again, but when he left I gave him good luck. I am really fond of him, regardless of whether he left us on deadline. Seven years together is a long time, they don’t forget, in which he scored many goals with us. When Roma do well and he scores I’m happy ”. A pause and then on the fly: “Even if not on Sunday …”. A smile and goodbye in two days in Rome. This quality Bull will make the journey to the capital even more interesting. See also Leipzig vs Real Madrid: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 07:59 am)

