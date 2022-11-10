US sports compact



Franz Wagner leads Magic to victory against Mavericks



Basketball: Strong Wagner leads Magic to NBA win over Mavericks

Led by a strong Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic have won in the NBA against the Dallas Mavericks, which have been so successful recently. At 94:87, the national basketball player scored 22 points on Wednesday evening (local time), making him the best thrower on his team. The Mavericks around Maxi Kleber from Würzburg also lost after four wins in a row because the Magic Luka Doncic defended well. The Slovenian only had 24 points and thus remained under the 30-point mark for the first time in the tenth game of the season.



“We as a group and as individuals have everything to prove in this league,” said Wagner. “We weren’t happy with our performance the other day against Houston. We want to be a resilient team. We have to get better at ending games and continuing to play after mistakes,” said the Berliner. The success was also remarkable because the Magic had to do without Paolo Banchero for the first time this season. He was out with an ankle injury.







Basketball: Schröder’s assignment for Lakers will “take a while”

National basketball player Dennis Schröder still has to be patient before making his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers. “He and Thomas Bryant were re-examined today. We still have to look at that from day to day. It’s one thing for the injury to heal, but he also has to get his rhythm back into practice with contact exercises. It will take a while, ”said Lakers coach Darvin Ham of the German Press Agency before the duel with the Los Angeles Clippers. Schröder suffered a ligament injury in his thumb in the last preparatory game and underwent surgery. It’s been a little over three weeks since the operation.

Schröder himself, meanwhile, sees himself ready for a timely return to the pitch. “The thumb is fine. The doctor said I was ready to do contact training. Now I will continue to work on my condition and will definitely be on the field for the next few days,” said the 29-year-old from Braunschweig. It’s not a matter of weeks, but days, until he’ll appear.

The Lakers will play the Sacramento Kings in their next game on Friday (local time) and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. There will then be a four-day break before the home game against the Detroit Pistons on November 18.

Basketball: Durant chases record from Jordan

Led by the once again outstanding Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets clinched their fifth win of the season in the North American professional league NBA. The superstar had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in the 112-85 win against the New York Knicks, the first game under Jacque Vaughn, who was named the day before the new head coach, chasing a 34-year-old record from basketball legend Michael Jordan .



Durant has now scored at least 25 points in each of the Nets’ 12 games since the start of the season. It’s the longest streak since Jordan opened the 1988-1989 season with 16 games in which he scored 25 points or more per game. Meanwhile, German pro Isaiah Hartenstein played 15 minutes for the Knicks and recorded five rebounds and two points.

