Municipal police identified the person allegedly responsible for the accident that took place this Wednesday afternoon on Central Avenue, in EcatepecState of Mexico, which left a balance of a seven-year-old boy dead and five people injured.

The Directorate of Public Safety and Traffic of Ecatepec identified Roberto N, 31, as the alleged person responsible for the vehicle mishap, who after the accident fled the scene on foot and then aboard a taxi.

Through a video captured by a security camera, the authorities were able to identify the person who was driving the yellow Suzuki brand vehicle that hit two street stalls.

In the images broadcast on social networks, it is observed that the driver of the vehicle accelerates and hit a motorcyclist, subsequently loses control and hits two street vendors. In one of them, little Rodrigo was 7 years old, who accompanied his father to sell potatoes.

In another recording, the moment in which the driver of the car walks calmly and later boards a taxi to flee from the scene can be seen.

According to reports, the Attorney General of the State of Mexico performs the corresponding steps to achieve the arrest of this subject, who is allegedly a resident of the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood of this municipality.