US sports compact



Doncic sets a 60-year-old record



Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic meets Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen.

Photo: AP/Gareth Patterson





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Doncic breaks the 30-point mark again

Thanks to another exceptional performance by Luka Doncic and good defensive work by national basketball player Maxi Kleber, the Dallas Mavericks have won two games in a row for the first time this NBA season. The Mavs went 103-100 against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night – Kleber defended the Jazz’s last miss and Doncic scored 33 points. The 23-year-old Slovenian now had at least 30 points in each of the first seven games of the season – only two other players in NBA history had managed that before him. The last of these was the great Wilt Chamberlain in the 1962/1963 season.



11 images These are the Germans in the NFL

Photo: dpa/-





The Milwaukee Bucks remain the top team in the NBA. The 116-109 win over the Detroit Pistons was the seventh win in seven games, and no other team in the world’s top basketball league is still undefeated. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points.

Basketball: Lakers save for second win of the season

Two days after their first win of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers gave up a 16-point lead in the loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, but saved themselves with a three-pointer in overtime and still won 120:117. The best pitcher of the game was not one of the Stars, but Lonnie Walker IV with 28 points.







Ice hockey: Peterka initiates the turning point for Buffalo

Ice hockey talent John-Jason Peterka has made another strong showing in the NHL. The 20-year-old initiated the turnaround for his Buffalo Sabers against the Pittsburgh Penguins, after a 0:2 deficit in the meantime, the Sabers still won 6:3. Peterka scored the goal at the end of the second period. It was the third goal of the season for the international and he has collected six points in ten games so far.

Baseball: Astros equalize 2-2 in the World Series

The Houston Astros made an impressive comeback a day after being dismantled in the World Series while also making baseball history when they equalized against the Philadelphia Phillies. Just 24 hours after Tuesday night’s 7-0 defeat, the favored team clinched a 5-0 win in Philadelphia, ensuring the world’s most important baseball title would be decided in Houston.



34 pics That’s how the NFL teams get their names

Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





The Astros around the four pitchers Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly also managed the second so-called no-hitter in the history of the World Series. Only the New York Yankees had completely prevented a bat from the opposing team in 1956.

Game five of the tight series will be played again in Philadelphia on Thursday evening (local time), game six and a possibly necessary game seven in Houston. The title goes to the team that wins four times first.

It is the Astros’ fourth World Series appearance in the past six years, while the Phillies are playing for baseball’s most important title for the first time since 2009. The Astros had recently lost the World Series twice. In 2017, the team won the title, but had demonstrably cheated. Since then, many baseball fans have been extremely critical of the team. The Phillies, the last team to qualify for the playoffs this season, had last won the title 14 years ago.

(RP/SID/dpa)