The German government is asking Italy to “quickly help” the 104 unaccompanied minors rescued in the Mediterranean Sea by the German-flagged ship Humanity 1. This is what we read in a letter from Berlin in response to the “note verbale” with which the Italian government on 23 October last asked to take charge of the migrants rescued on the ships of the NGOs flying the German and Norwegian flags. The letter was made known by the Rai 3 program Il Cavallo e la torre.

For Germany, which reaffirms a position already expressed in the past and also validated by the interventions of the European Court of Human Rights and by repeated pronouncements of the United Nations, “the civil organizations involved in the rescue of migrants provide an important contribution to the rescue of human lives in the Mediterranean. Saving people in danger of life is the most important thing ”. Berlin made direct contact with the crew and “according to information provided by SOS humanity on the German-flagged ship“ Humanity One ”, there are currently 104 unaccompanied minors, many of them in need of medical treatment. We asked the Italian government to help quickly ”.

In recent days, the Interior Ministry with verbal notes to the embassies of the flag states of “Humanity 1” (Germany) and the “Ocean Viking” of Doctors Without Borders (Norway), argued that “the pipelines of the two ships are not” in line with the spirit of European and Italian regulations on border security and control and on combating illegal immigration “. Adding that “the conducts, on the basis of Article 19 of the United Nations International Convention on the Law of the Sea, will be evaluated for the purpose of the adoption by the owner of the Interior Ministry, of the prohibition of entry into territorial waters”. A ban that, if it happened, would see the Meloni government facing the first diplomatic case and with the risk of judicial repercussions. It is no coincidence that the German embassy wanted to underline the presence of “104 unaccompanied minors”, many of whom “need medical care”.