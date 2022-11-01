US sports compact



Clear NFL win for Browns vs. Bengals – Only Bucks undefeated in the NBA



The Cleveland Browns’ Amari Cooper (2) catches a touchdown pass to Cincinnati’s Tre Flowers.

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







NFL: Clear victory for Browns against Bengals

At the end of the eighth NFL week, the Cleveland Browns surprisingly won clearly against Super Bowl participants Cincinnati Bengals. Jacoby Brissett scored a touchdown himself as quarterback at 32:13 Monday night (local time) and had a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. The Bengals, with Joe Burrow as playmaker, were 25-0 down at the start of the last quarter and looked very safe before they tweaked the results with two touchdowns. In the AFC North, the Bengals are second with four wins and four losses, while the Browns are third with three wins.



NBA: Bucks only undefeated team after beating Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks also won their sixth game of the season in the NBA and are one win away from their starting record. The only undefeated team in the world’s top basketball league beat the Detroit Pistons 110-108 on Monday evening. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points for the Bucks, Jrue Holiday hit the winning three with 45 seconds left to end the game with 25 points.







James Harden, meanwhile, played a big part in the Philadelphia 76ers’ third win in a row with 17 assists. No player had more assists this season than Harden in the 118-111 win over the Washington Wizards. He also got 23 points. After their weak start, the 76ers now have four wins and four losses.

NHL: Seider loses against Peterka despite assist

Ice hockey exceptional talent Moritz Seider clearly lost the German duel with national player John-Jason Peterka in the NHL despite his second scorer point of the season. The 21-year-old Seider lost 8-3 with the Detroit Red Wings in the North American professional league against the Buffalo Sabers, but at least provided the template for the 4-2.

It was the Red Wings’ third loss in four games. Man of the evening was Buffalo’s Tage Thompson with three goals and three assists, Peterka was on the ice for a good 14 minutes.

The St. Louis Blues, meanwhile, conceded their fifth loss in a row with goaltender Thomas Greiss in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.



MLB: Game three of the World Series canceled due to rain front

A gathering rainstorm has resulted in the cancellation of Major League Baseball’s third game of the World Series. Shortly before the match between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in Philadelphia, the league decided to postpone the match by one day to Tuesday in view of the impending storm.

It is currently 1-1 in the series, four wins are needed to win the title. The other matches were also postponed by 24 hours as a result, so games four and five will take place in Philadelphia on Wednesday and Thursday.

