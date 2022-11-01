The intervention on life imprisonment and the postponement of the criminal reform, but also the stop to the vaccine requirement for health personnel, the – very hard – line on rave parties and the final composition of the executive with the choice of deputy ministers and undersecretaries . The Meloni government it faces its first real Council of Ministers by approving a series of measures on different fronts. The hope, the premier explained yesterday, is the time that “in the next CDM there are also the first measures on energy”. Pending the next meeting between ministers, the date should be 4 November, these are the first measures adopted by the executive.

STATIC ERGASTOLATION AND CRIMINAL REFORM

“The Council of Ministers approved, on the proposal of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, a decree law with two interventions on the penitentiary system and the reform of the criminal process”. The Ministry of Justice thus gives an account, in a note, of the provision that was given the green light by the CDM, which concerns the life imprisonment and the postponement of the entry into force of the reform of the criminal trial.

The first point, remembers via Arenula, “aims to ensure, within the deadline of 8 November indicated by the Constitutional Court to Parliament, a response to the warning contained in the order no. 97 of 2021, concerning the prohibition of penitentiary benefits to prisoners for serious crimes that do not collaborate with the courts. The text indicates stringent requirements to implement the findings of the judges of the Council and at the same time prevent subjects who may still have links with the criminal context of origin from being admitted to reward measures. the ministry – takes full account of the bill relating to article 4bis of the penitentiary system, already approved by the Chamber of Deputies in the last legislature and focuses above all on the conditions for the granting of these benefits: for the condemned for so-called impedimental crimes , good prison behavior or participation in treatment will not be enough, but they are introduced specific elements that make it possible to exclude the actuality of links with organized crime or the risk of re-establishing such contacts “.

“No automatism, therefore, in the mechanism for granting penitentiary benefits, according to the indications of the Constitutional Court, ensures but also guarantees of security through a reinforced procedure for evaluating requests, which also provides for the obligation on the part of the judge to surveillance of acquiring multiple opinions, including that of the National Anti-Mafia and Counter-Terrorism Prosecutor. And again – it is explained – the text introduces changes in terms of granting conditional release (the request can be presented after serving 30 years of sentence) and provides for a transitional period for prisoners who have committed crimes before the reform comes into force “.

Rave, justice and pandemic: ok by decree. Meloni: “No ideological approach on Covid”

The second point of the decree-law concerns the reform of the criminal process and the sanctioning system. “In the face of concerns raised by judicial system operators on the impact of the new rules, the postponement of the entry into force of legislative decree no.150 / 2022 is established, in full compliance with the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a time not exceeding two months “, reads the note from the ministry.

The deferral, it is clarified, “will make it possible to refine organizational measures already started and adequate technological support, to guarantee the judicial offices the best conditions for a full, timely and effective application of the reform already approved, as well as to evaluate the adoption of further rules To this end, a specific task force has already been set up at the Ministry of Justice, composed of the heads of all the departments of the Ministry of Justice involved “.

“The legislative decree concerning the criminal trial and the sanctioning system constitutes a milestone of the NRP – concludes the note – and must enter into force no later than December 30, 2022, to ensure compliance with the deadlines and commitments made with Europe. “.

OBLIGATION OF HEALTH VACCINATION AND MASKS IN HOSPITALS

Green light from the Council of Ministers to the legislative decree which also contains measures on anti Covid vaccination obligations. The text, according to the official press release of Palazzo Chigi, “modifies the provisions in force regarding the vaccination obligation, in consideration of the changed epidemiological framework”. In particular, ” the expiry of the vaccination obligation for personnel exercising the health professions, for workers employed in residential, social-welfare and social-health structures and for the personnel of the structures is brought forward from 31 December to 1 November 2022 who carry out health and social health activities “.

Furthermore, “with specific regard to the category of health professions, the measure of suspension from the exercise of the profession is eliminated, in order to counter the serious shortage of health personnel registered in the area”.

On the other hand, the obligation to wear masks in hospitals, Rsa and clinics will be extended, according to the ordinance that was signed by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, until 31 December of this year.

RAVE PARTY

With a decree law, the CDM has modified “the rules relating to the invasion of land or buildings, public or private, with the provision of imprisonment from 3 to 6 years and a fine from 1,000 to 10,000 euros. If the offense has been committed for more of 50 people for the purpose of organizing a gathering that could result in a danger to public order or public safety or public health. committing the crime “, as stated in the official press release of Palazzo Chigi.

UNDER SECRETARIES AND SECRETARIES

The Council of Ministers has appointed thirty-nine Undersecretaries, in compliance with the limits established by current legislation. Of the new Undersecretaries, eight will assume the functions of Deputy Minister, with powers that will subsequently be attributed to them in accordance with article 10, paragraph 3, of law no. 400.

Fratelli d’Italia, the main party of the majority, obtained 18 posts between deputy ministers and undersecretaries (7 women and 11 men). The Lega has 11 places (3 women and 8 men), while Forza Italia 8 (3 women and 5 men). Out of a total of 39 names, they are 13 women.