The Arizona Cardinals from the US professional football league NFL have surprisingly parted ways with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Glendale franchise said the 30-year-old was “released on Friday after weeks of speculation and unsuccessful attempts to find a buyer.” Hopkins is considered one of the best players in his position.
The Cardinals are in the process of “renewing their roster under a new general manager and coach,” the franchise said. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was replaced by Jonathan Gannon after the past season, Monti Ossenfort took over as GM a few weeks ago. In addition, veteran JJ Watt left and with it another key player, he ended his career.
Hopkins was selected in the first round by the Houston Texans in the 2013 draft and switched to Arizona in 2020. There he made 35 appearances in three seasons, in which he caught 17 touchdowns. He only played nine games last season due to injuries and a suspension for taking drugs prohibited by the league, a personal low in his ten years in the NFL.
Basketball: $3 million for Jordan jersey
Former US basketball star Karl Malone, a member of the legendary Barcelona 1992 Dream Team, has auctioned 24 memorabilia from the Olympic tournament for five million dollars. A jersey that Michael Jordan wore in the semi-final victory against Lithuania (127:76) brought in three million.
Auction house Goldin offered the collectibles, including Larry Bird’s jersey from the Lithuania game. It fetched $360,000. Malone (59), a longtime NBA professional at Utah Jazz, had exhibited the collection in one of his car dealerships for years.
The US national team had dominated the tournament at the Summer Games a good 30 years ago, and NBA professionals were at the Olympics for the first time. In the final, the Dream Team won against Croatia 117:85.
In addition to Malone, Jordan and Bird, there were also Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, David Robinson and Patrick Ewing.
