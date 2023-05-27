Rai nominations, all the names of who goes and who arrives

The rumors and controversies continue in Rai. After Lucia Annunziata, La Stampa reports that “there are rumors of a Conrad Augias with suitcases in hand, not inclined to have the space reduced, as it seems”. The Turin newspaper explains that “the schedules will be presented in Naples on 7 July. The well-informed tell of a Alessandro Cattelan on Sunday evening, instead of Fabio Fazio. Caterina Balivo which takes up the afternoon left to Serena Bortone, who entered the three-way race for the after Lucia Annunziata. In contention are you, Luisella Costamagna and Monica Maggioni. “Agorà” in the hands of Manuela Moreno”.

In place of Fazio and Annunziata, the names of Cattelan, Bortone, Costamagna are mentioned. La Stampa explains everything again: “The conductor from Tortona could inherit a format on the model of “Che tempo che fa”, with interviews as the main dish. From Viale Mazzini they say that the program would be confirmed for Sunday evening, even if it remains the same the hypothesis of moving “Report” (confirmed) to Fazio’s place. For the post-Annunziata period it is a bit more complicated. Two are the most popular names. Costamagna, sponsored by the Cinquestelle, strengthened by a fruitful dialogue with the majority; and Bortone, which in recent days was given in departure for Discovery. The presenter of “Today is another day” could instead stay, leave the afternoon to Caterina Balivo and move to Rai 3 instead of Annunziata”.

Rai, on the other hand, denied what Fiorello said about Amadeus’ possible farewell in view of the Sanremo festival.

