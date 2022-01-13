US sports compact



What you missed that night in NFL, NBA, and NHL



Dennis Schröder.

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened that night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: Dennis Schröder shows his best performance so far in 2022.







Basketball: Schröder leads Boston to victory – Franz Wagner shines with 10 assists

National basketball player Dennis Schröder has led the Boston Celtics to their third win in a row in the North American professional league NBA. The 28-year-old contributed 23 points to 119: 100 against the Indiana Pacers and showed his best performance in 2022 with a hit rate of over 70 percent after weak last weeks. The top scorer of the record champions was Jaylen Brown with 34 points, and Jayson Tatum also shone with 33 points.

Rookie Franz Wagner, meanwhile, continued to be in top form when the Orlando Magic went bankrupt for the tenth time. The 20-year-old managed a career record against the Washington Wizards with 10 assists, but he was unable to prevent the bottom light from 106: 112 with his own 14 points. His brother Moritz came back from the bench and contributed six points in a good 9 minutes.

Maximilian Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks suffered a setback in the play-off race. The Mavs were subject to the New York Knicks 85: 108, Kleber got nine points with low odds. His national team colleague Daniel Theis contributed eight points in the 128: 124 of the Houston Rockets against the San Antonio Spurs.







Ice hockey: Grubauer still in crisis with Seattle – Draisaitl game is canceled

Ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer is still deep in the crisis with the Seattle Kraken in the North American professional league NHL. The new franchise suffered the seventh defeat in a row with the 2: 5 against the Dallas Stars and remains by far the worst team in the Pacific Division. Grubauer saved 20 of 24 shots, the hit to the final score was an empty net goal.

The planned game of the German top star Leon Draisaitl with the Edmonton Oilers against the Minnesota Wild has been postponed, nine Oilers players are in the corona protocol.



NHL debut beckons: Reichel ordered back to the Blackhawks

For ice hockey talent Lukas Reichel, the dream of an NHL debut may soon come true. The Chicago Blackhawks from the North American professional league appointed the 19-year-old attacker to their so-called taxi squad on Wednesday. The former Berliner is training with the NHL team again and can also be used in the league.

The Blackhawks selected Reichel in the 2020 draft at position 17. In the summer he signed his NHL contract with the former Stanley Cup winner, but shortly before the start of the season he was sent to the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League. Reichel drew attention there and became the top scorer of his team with 20 goals in 20 games.

“He played well at Rockford. We are planning with him tomorrow, but on the other hand we have a plan with this boy and we don’t want to ruin it. You’ve seen enough times that young players are picked up too early,” said Chicago’s head coach Derek King. Reichel’s game without a puck “improved, regardless of how much he scores. His positional play has turned out quite well,” said King.

Nuremberg-born Reichel was recently named AHL Player of the Week after scoring six points (three goals and three assists each) in two Rockford wins.

Blackhawks star Patrick Kane praised the youngster after Wednesday practice: “He has the ability to pick up a lot of pace in the middle, he can create moves. He wants to take his chance to play here and it can be a key to a game when a young player gets the opportunity and wants to grab it by the head. “

