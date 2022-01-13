Several times Lewis Hamilton said he was inspired by Ayrton Seine, in driving but also in the way of experiencing Formula 1. Which for them has never been just Formula 1, but also social and political struggle. Sometimes, even against a single man or a single entity: between 1989 and 1990 the Brazilian champion railed against the FISA, then governed by Jean-Marie Crossbows, accused of having favored Alain Prost in the controversial episode of Suzuka ’89, when Senna was disqualified for cutting the chicane after an accident with his then teammate in McLaren. In the same way we hear Hamilton, who like Senna has closed himself off in silence. A silence that makes a lot of noise.

For weeks Senna was in danger of being excluded from the World Cup. His last words in 1989 were: “It is clear that political and economic pressure groups and the president of FISA have manipulated behind the scenes to give the title to Prost, I don’t know if for patriotism, friendship or other reasons I prefer not to mention“. A bomb that had irritated Balestre: the French demanded an apology from Senna, and until Ayrton arrived he could no longer set foot in the paddock. Exaggeration? Perhaps. But in the meantime, Balestre kept his point, because on February 16, 1990, news agencies around the world jumped at the news of Senna’s absence from the list “official and definitive”Of the 35 drivers of the World Championship. McLaren had put in Jonathan Palmer in its place.

If it was a bluff, it worked. Because within a few hours the situation was reversed. The FISA asked the media to suspend the forwarding of the list of 35, because in the meantime a letter dated 15 February signed by Ayrton Senna had arrived in the Federation, in which the Brazilian acknowledged that no pressure group gave the World Cup to Prost, let alone Balestre played a part in this. A circumstance retreat, of course, also because – on the weekend of the first race of ’90 – the McLaren driver was asked if he felt bitter about the question: “Maybe my silence speaks for itself“, Senna replied. And Hamilton’s silence also speaks for itself. There is still no confirmation of his presence on the grid in 2022. Real conviction to quit or attempt to unseat those who – according to him – took away the title, namely Michael Masi? Serious threat or bluff? Few, very few days to find out.