Draisaitl Leads Oilers to Record Win and Playoff Series Lead



Hockey: Draisaitl sets assists record in Oilers win

The German ice hockey professional Leon Draisaitl won the third playoff game against the Calgary Flames with the Edmonton Oilers and set a record. On Sunday (local time), the Oilers defeated the Flames 4-1 (0-0, 4-0, 0-1) in the North American professional league NHL and took a 2-1 lead in the series. Four successes are necessary to advance to the finals of the Western Conference.



Draisaitl set a playoff record in the game: the native of Cologne recorded four assists in the second period – no player in the NHL finals had ever managed so many in one game segment.

Draisaitl was involved in a goal by Evander Kane three times. The Oilers forward came on with a hat-trick and needed just six minutes for his three goals — the seventh-fastest hat-trick in NHL playoff history. Kane became the third player in Edmonton history, after Wayne Gretzky and Petr Klima, to score three goals in a row in a playoff game.







The Tampa Bay Lightning became the first team to lead 3-0 in the second round of the playoffs. Tampa Bay clearly won its home game against the Florida Panthers 5:1 (1:1, 2:0, 2:0). The Lightning only needs one more success to reach the semi-finals. The New York Rangers reduced the series to 1:2 with a 3:1 (1:0, 1:1, 1:0) home win against the Carolina Hurriances. The winners of the two series will play out the champion in the Eastern Conference.

Basketball: Mavericks also lose game three to the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are just one win away from making the NBA finals. The Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks again on Sunday (local time) in the Western Conference playoff final. With the 109:100 (48:47) away win, the ex-champion took a 3-0 lead in the series, four wins are necessary to progress.

Even a strong performance by their star Luka Doncic could not prevent the Mavericks from losing. The Slovenian scored 40 points, 21 of them in the final quarter. In the history of Dallas, Doncic has overtaken Dirk Nowitzki by at least 40 points in playoff games. Doncic now has eight such games, Nowitzki managed to do this seven times.

The Warriors were in the lead for the entire second half and in the middle of the third quarter they pulled a double-digit lead with a 12-3 run. Stephen Curry with 31 points and 11 assists and Andrew Wiggins with 27 points and 11 rebounds led the visitors. With a dunk over Doncic, Wiggins made the highlight of the game in the middle of the last round.



The German national player Maxi Kleber remained without points for the Texans. Kleber missed all of his five shots from the field and grabbed four rebounds in 25 minutes. On Tuesday (local time) the Mavericks receive the Warriors for the fourth duel. The Texans have to win this or their season is over.

