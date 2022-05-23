The journalist Marc Stein has revealed that the boston celtics have as questionable both Marcus Smart like Robert Williams IIIfor match 4 against Miami Heat in the NBA Eastern Conference Final.

Smart, who has already missed a game in these playoffs with a dislocated shoulder, a quadriceps muscle injury, as well as a midfoot sprain, now suffers from a sprained ankle right, you have it in doubt.

On the other hand, Williams III, has had an operation for 2 months meniscus tear in his left knee, and although he returned to play 7 games for the time being in these playoffs, he has not been able to be one hundred percent, since he continues to have discomfort in said knee.

key players

In case of not having both elements again, it will be a huge blow for the Celtics defense, since Marcus Smart has just been named Defensive Player of the Year after an extraordinary campaign, also chosen for the Best Defensive Quintet for the third year in a row. .

For Robert Williams III, it was also the best season of his career, averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game, the second best average in the league, for which he was elected to the second Best Defensive Quintet.

The fourth game against the Heat is scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, May 23, to be played at the TD Garden, home of the Boston franchise, where they will try to tie the series at 2 wins apiece.