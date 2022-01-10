The United States Undersecretary of State, Wendy sherman, spoke with Russia on Monday about reciprocal actions to set limits on missiles and military exercises and warned of serious costs if Moscow invades Ukraine.

“We developed a series of ideas that our countries can adopt as reciprocal actions that would serve our security interests and improve strategic stability,” Sherman told reporters after meeting with the number two of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Riabkov.

In addition, he said that he had proposed to continue these dialogues soon to go into details, especially regarding the deployment of missiles.

Even so, Washington warned Moscow that the “open door policy” of the NATO it will continue to apply despite Russia having claimed a written commitment that Ukraine will not be able to join the Atlantic Alliance in the future, the official explained.

“We stand firm, however, in our opposition to security proposals that are simply unacceptable to the United States. We will not authorize anyone to shut down NATO’s open door policy,” Sherman insisted.

The Undersecretary of State also explained that she had insisted to her Russian counterpart that an eventual invasion of Ukraine it would entail “significant”, “enormous” costs on the part of Western countries and assured that Washington has no intention of negotiating the Ukrainian dossier without Kiev participating in these talks; nor does he intend to go into detail about the architecture of security in Europe in the absence of European leaders.

At the moment, Russia has not provided any “response” to the US request for a “de-escalation” on the Ukrainian border, he lamented.

In addition, he explained that Moscow could initiate this “de-escalation” by “having all the soldiers” concentrated on the border “return to their barracks.”

When asked if Riabkov had given any guarantees, he replied: “I don’t think we know the answer.”

AFP