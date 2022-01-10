The United States revealed the reason for the destruction of the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (INF Treaty) with Russia. This was stated by First Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at a press conference following the Geneva talks on security guarantees, she is quoted as saying TASS…

So she answered the question about the possibility of the return of the United States and Russia to the INF Treaty following the discussions on security.

“The Russian side touched upon the concerns that we have and which led to the destruction of the treaty on intermediate and shorter-range missiles … These concerns concerned Russian medium-range missiles, they remain,” she stressed.

According to Sherman, the restoration of the INF Treaty was not discussed at the talks, the United States only presented ideas. She noted that there is still a “long way to go”, but this topic can be discussed in negotiations and progress on it is possible. “We need to see if there can be actions on both sides that will increase our security,” she concluded.

Earlier, Sherman said that the United States will not allow anyone to close NATO doors to any country. According to her, questions on other countries should be discussed in the presence of their representatives.

In total, the discussion between the officials of the two countries lasted about 7.5 hours. The talks were held behind closed doors, without journalists, at the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva.