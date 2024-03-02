Based on SteamDB data, we find that Steam he recently passed i 34 million users connected simultaneously. Precisely, at the time of writing, the maximum record is 34,298,950 contemporary players.

This achievement comes after the January 2024 record of over 33 million users. To be precise, compared to this record, there was an increase of 600,000 players connected to the Valve platform at the same time.

These are remarkable results, which demonstrate how Steam is still growing and how much PC gamers love the platform. Obviously these 34 million are not all active on a video game, as those who have Steam open in the background while using the PC are also considered.

Speaking of in-game players, the most recent peak was 11,139,189, but the record came in January 2024, with 11,582,167 concurrent users inside Steam games.