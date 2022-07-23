Two US senators introduced a bill that asks for sanctions “for terrorism” against the elected senator Piedad Córdobafor considering her “affiliated” with the extinct FARC guerrilla, reported one of them.

The bill, presented by Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, proposes sanctions for a total of seven people “affiliated with the group” of the Farc, Rubio affirms in a statement.

US senators in the bill call “re-impose sanctions for terrorism” on the FARC and redesignate them as a “terrorist organization”.

In addition to Córdoba, Senator Sandra Ramírez Lobo Silva (alias Sandra Ramírez) and Guillermo Enrique Torres Cueter (alias Julián Conrado), mayor of a Caribbean town, who were part of the FARC, appear on the list. The remaining four are Rodrigo Granda (alias Gallopinto), who was part of the leadership of that guerrilla, and former guerrillas José Benito Cabrera Cuevas (alias Fabián Ramírez), Erasmo Traslavina Benavides (alias Jimmy Guerrero) and Emiro Ropero (alias Rubén Zamora). ).

The government of Democratic President Joe Biden last November removed the FARC from its black list in an attempt to “better support” the implementation of the peace agreement sealed five years ago, after six decades of conflict with the State

Colombian.

With its decision, the Biden government “not only failed the Colombian-American community, but also took a step backwards for the security of our region,” Rubio accuses in a statement in Spanish.

Córdoba did not attend her inauguration as senator on July 20 due to being hospitalized, but she announced that she will take the oath and assume functions when she is discharged.

Córdoba arrived at the Clinic last Sunday to receive treatment for a urinary tract infection after presenting septic shock, to which he responded satisfactorily.

After spending four days in the Intensive Care Unit of the El Rosario Clinic, Tesoro headquarters, Senator Piedad Córdoba from Antioquia was transferred to general hospitalization.

The senator played a decisive role as a negotiator during the time of the peace accords and recently was involved in a scandal when she was detained at an airport in Honduras carrying almost 50,000 dollars in cash.

At the end of June, Gustavo Petro, president-elect, asked Córdoba to step aside until he definitively resolves his legal situation in the United States.

ELTIEMPO.COM*

*With information from AFP