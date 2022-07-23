The second for Italy at the World Championships that are being held in Egypt

Italian foil remains a forge of gold. After yesterday’s success for the girls, who returned to the top of the world after five years, today the foil players imitated them, giving Italy the second world title and the eighth medal of the Cairo 2022 World Cup. In Egypt, the team made up of Daniele Garozzo , Tommaso Marini, Alessio Foconi and Guillaume Bianchi overcame the United States in the final 45-39 in a match fought and resolved in crucial moments by a Marini in great shape, also thanks to the victory of his individual silver. The world title confirms the dominance shown during the season: the Azzurri, who lead the international ranking, have already won the European gold and, of the four Cdm races held, they managed to win three and place third in the other. Furthermore, today’s result extends the trail of results of the national team: it is since 2013 that the men’s foil always goes to the medal in the world championship and this is the fifth success in the last seven editions (gold in 2013-2015-2017-2018- 2022, bronze in 2014 and 2019).

The boys led by coach Stefano Cerioni had made their debut yesterday by beating Uzbekistan and Brazil, to then conquer today a place among the best four with the 45-31 success over Korea, followed by that over Japan for 45-33, the revenge against the Japanese who at Tokyo 2020 eliminated them in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, the path of the sabers Rossella Gregorio, Martina Criscio, Michela Battiston and Eloisa Passaro stopped in the quarters, beaten by Hungary 45-43. The Hungarians then took the title in the final against France. Italy thus closes its world championship with eight medals, one more than the last edition of Budapest 2019: two golds of the foil teams, the silver of Arianna Errigo and Tommaso Marini in the individual foil and of the two sword teams and the two bronzes of Rossella Fiamingo in the sword and of the male saber team. In the medal table, Italy is in third place, preceded by France and Korea and is first for the number of medals won together with France.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS